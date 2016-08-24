FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road Capital
August 24, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Skullcandy Inc

* Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road Capital; terminates Incipio merger agreement

* Shares of Skullcandy will be exchanged for $6.35 per share in cash at completion of merger, or a total of approximately $196.6 million.

* Transaction with Mill Road is not subject to a financing condition

* Board authorized Skullcandy to terminate Incipio merger agreement, pay termination fee to Incipio and enter into mill road merger agreement

* Mill road merger agreement contains non-solicitation provisions for Skullcandy

* On August 23, period during which Incipio was entitled to negotiate with co to amend Incipio merger agreement pursuant to its terms expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
