Aug 24 (Reuters) - Renoworks Software Inc :

* Renoworks announces 2016 second quarter financial results and names new CFO

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to C$675,600

* Debbie Carter-Ross has been named chief financial officer.

* Debbie Carter-Ross will assume her position as CFO, replacing former CFO Kim Chua