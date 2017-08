Aug 25 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Said on Wednesdays Q2 revenue $1.8 million versus $783,000 year ago

* Q2 operating loss $9.6 million versus loss $5.3 million year ago

* Q2 pre-tax loss $9.3 million versus loss $6.0 million year ago

* Has revised 2016 outlook to operating loss and net loss of $25.0 million - $31.0 million (previously reported $17.6 million - $23.4 million)

