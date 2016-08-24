FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Workday Q2 loss per share $0.55
August 24, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Workday Q2 loss per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Workday Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $377.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* We anticipate Q3 subscription revenues to be within a range of $331 million to $333 million and Q3 total revenues to be $398 million to $400 million

* Workday inc sees Q3 total revenues to be $398 million to $400 million

* Q3 revenue view $401.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
