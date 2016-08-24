BRIEF-Tillys reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc

* Announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 sales $136.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.13

* Qtrly comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 0.9%

* Company expects Q3 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to -4%

* Expects Q3 operating income to be in range from $3.5 million to $6.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $144.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S