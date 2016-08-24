FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tillys reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tillys reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc

* Announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 sales $136.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.13

* Qtrly comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 0.9%

* Company expects Q3 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to -4%

* Expects Q3 operating income to be in range from $3.5 million to $6.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $144.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.