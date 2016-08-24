FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HP Inc Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.48 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hp Inc

* Hp inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.46 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.59 to $1.62 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.37 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.46 to $1.49 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hp inc qtrly printing revenue $4,423 million versus $5,163 million

* Q3 personal systems net revenue $7,512 million versus $7,505 million

* Fiscal 2016 q4 non-gaap diluted net eps from continuing operations estimates exclude $0.12 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
