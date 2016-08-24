FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Heico Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.62
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heico Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Heico Corp Sees Consolidated Fiscal 2016 Year

* Heico Corp reports record net sales, operating income and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2016; full year fiscal 2016 net income growth estimates raised

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 sales $356.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $356.3 million

* Over-Year growth in net income to 13 - 15 percent, up from prior growth estimate of 12 - 14 percent

* Estimate consolidated fiscal 2016 year-over-year growth in net sales to approximate 15 - 17 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

