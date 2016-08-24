FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lion One Metals updates on Tuvatu Gold Project
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lion One Metals updates on Tuvatu Gold Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Lion One Metals Ltd

* Announces Mou For EPC Contract And Vendor Financing With Ansteel Capitalasia for construction of the Tuvatu Gold Project

* Lion one announces mou for epc contract and vendor financing with Ansteel-Capitalasia for construction of the tuvatu gold project

* Company will fund a minimum of us$10 million or approximately 20% of anticipated value of epc contract

* Ansteel will provide vendor financing for up to 80% of anticipated value of epc contract in form of a deferred payment amount

* Deferred payment amount by Ansteel of about $39 - $44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.