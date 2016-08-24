BRIEF-Lion One Metals updates on Tuvatu Gold Project

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Lion One Metals Ltd

* Announces Mou For EPC Contract And Vendor Financing With Ansteel Capitalasia for construction of the Tuvatu Gold Project

* Company will fund a minimum of us$10 million or approximately 20% of anticipated value of epc contract

* Ansteel will provide vendor financing for up to 80% of anticipated value of epc contract in form of a deferred payment amount

* Deferred payment amount by Ansteel of about $39 - $44 million