BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing announces capital allocation strategy update

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc announces capital allocation strategy update

* Company currently expects to execute a $50 million ASR program by end of 2016 and has begun work on that initiative

* Established current target capital return to shareholders of 50 percent of cash flows from operations through both dividends and repurchases

* Board replaced $50 million buyback with a $125 million share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2017

* Board authorized co to execute one or more accelerated share repurchase programs at any time or times before December 31, 2017