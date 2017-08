Aug 24 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* Awarded construction services contract for the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique

* Contract is valued at c$21.7 million

* Lavalin-Balama project involves Greenfield Graphite Mine, of which processing plant to have production rate of over 350,000 tons per annum