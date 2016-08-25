BRIEF-CIBC posts Q3 adj. earnings per share C$2.67

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* CIBC announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$2.67

* Q3 earnings per share C$3.61

* Q3 earnings per share view C$2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At July 31, 2016, CIBC's Basel III common equity tier 1, Tier 1 and total capital ratios were 10.9 pct, 12.4 pct and 14.4 pct, respectively

* Says CIBC's Basel III leverage ratio at July 31, 2016 was 3.9 pct on an all-in basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: