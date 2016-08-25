FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sears Holdings posts Q2 loss of $3.70/share
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings posts Q2 loss of $3.70/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* Sears Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $3.70

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $2.03

* Q2 revenue $5.7 billion versus $6.2 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 5.2 percent

* Qtrly Kmart and sears domestic comparable store sales declined 3.3% and 7.0%

* Says Kmart and sears domestic comparable store sales declined 3.3% and 7.0%, respectively, in q2 of 2016

* During q2 of 2016, company generated cash proceeds of $176 million from sale of real estate properties and other asset sales

* Received an offer from ESL Investments Inc to provide $300 million of additional debt financing

* "Citigroup Global Markets and Liontree Advisors are assisting us in these efforts as we continue our assessment over next few months"

* As we move into 2h, continue to explore alternatives for Kenmore, Craftsman , Diehard, Sears home services businesses

* Merchandise inventories were $4.7 billion at July 30, 2016, compared to $5.0 billion at august 1, 2015

* Under ESL proposal, co may offer to 3rd party investors right to participate up to additional $200 million of debt financing

* Total long-term debt was $3.4 billion and $2.2 billion at July 30, 2016 and January 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

