BRIEF-Sears Holdings posts Q2 loss of $3.70/share

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:
* Sears Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $3.70
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $2.03
* Q2 revenue $5.7 billion versus $6.2 billion
* Q2 same store sales fell 5.2 percent
* Qtrly Kmart and sears domestic comparable store sales declined 3.3% and 7.0%
* During q2 of 2016, company generated cash proceeds of $176 million from sale of real estate properties and other asset sales
* Received an offer from ESL Investments Inc to provide $300 million of additional debt financing
* "Citigroup Global Markets and Liontree Advisors are assisting us in these efforts as we continue our assessment over next few months"
* As we move into 2h, continue to explore alternatives for Kenmore, Craftsman , Diehard, Sears home services businesses
* Merchandise inventories were $4.7 billion at July 30, 2016, compared to $5.0 billion at august 1, 2015
* Under ESL proposal, co may offer to 3rd party investors right to participate up to additional $200 million of debt financing
* Total long-term debt was $3.4 billion and $2.2 billion at July 30, 2016 and January 30, 2016