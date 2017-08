BRIEF-Tech Data Q3 earnings per share view $1.38

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp

* Tech Data Corporation reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 earnings per share $1.31

* Q2 sales $6.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $6.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: