BRIEF-Leju posts Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11/share

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd:

* Leju reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $158.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $172.8 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $660 million to $690 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income attributable to Leju shareholders was $9.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted ads

* Fy2016 revenue view $670.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S