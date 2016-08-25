BRIEF-Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2016

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hoegh LNG Partners LP

* Höegh LNG Partners LP reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $22.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.5 million

* Total time charter revenues of $22.8 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to $11.1 million of time charter revenues for Q2 of 2015

* Further maintenance is expected to result in several days of reduced hire for Höegh Gallant in Q3 of 2016.

* Qtrly earnings per common units public (basic and diluted) $0.15