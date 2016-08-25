FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dollar General Q2 earnings per share $1.08
August 25, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp

* Dollar general reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $5.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.5 billion

* Confirms 2016 full year diluted eps guidance of 10% to 15% growth

* Board of directors approves incremental $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are now expected to be in range of $580 million to $630 million

* As of july 29, 2016, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $3.27 billion compared to $3.03 billion as of july 31, 2015

* Fy earnings per share view $4.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
