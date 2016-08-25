BRIEF-Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 Q1 operating results

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2017 First

* Quarter operating results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.70 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says assumes stable north american and international markets for 2017 guidance

* Says assumes stable north american and international markets for 2017 guidance