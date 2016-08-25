FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 Q1 operating results
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 Q1 operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2017 First

* Quarter operating results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.70 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says assumes stable north american and international markets for 2017 guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

