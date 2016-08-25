FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group announces agreement to acquire AEP Industries
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group announces agreement to acquire AEP Industries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - AEP Industries Inc

* Berry Plastics Group, Inc. Announces agreement to acquire AEP Industries Inc.

* Aggregate consideration will be $765 million

* AEP Industries Inc says deal to be accretive to adjusted net income and adjusted free cash flow, while deleveraging Berry's balance sheet

* Each AEP shareholder will elect to receive either $110 in cash or 2.5011 shares of berry common stock per aep share

* Berry expects to realize cost synergies of $50 million or more annually

* Berry intends to fund cash component of acquisition with existing cash and a new term loan, and has committed financing in place.

* On a pro forma basis, berry's four quarters ended June 2016 adjusted free cash flow would increase by approximately $85 million to $560 million

* AEP industries inc says upon closing, aep shareholders will own approximately 5 percent of berry on a fully diluted basis

* Deal to be accretive to Berry's adjusted net income and adjusted free cash flow by more than 10 percent, after expected synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
