FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Destination XL Group Reports Q2 2016 financial results
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Destination XL Group Reports Q2 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Destination XL Group, Inc.

* Reports Second Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 sales $117.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company updates sales guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sees FY 2016 total sales in range of $457.0 to $463.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 total comparable sales increase in range of 2.0% to 4.0%

* Sees FY 2016 net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, to breakeven

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP basis, an adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, to breakeven

* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $30.0 million in fiscal 2016

* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin at low end of previous range of 46.2% to 46.5%

* Sees borrowings at end of fiscal 2016 in range of $59.0 million to $64.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow before DXL Capital Expenditures of approximately $25.6 million to $30.6 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $442.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.