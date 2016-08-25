FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14
August 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc

* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reports results for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $234.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 1-800-Flowers.com - sees consolidated revenue growth for 2017 in a range of 4-to-5 percent, compared with revenues of $1.17 billion reported for fy 2016

* Sees 2017 EBITDA growth in a range of 8-to-10 percent compared with adjusted EBITDA of $85.8 reported for fiscal 2016

* Sees 2017 EPS growth in a range of 5-to-10 percent compared with adjusted eps of $0.43 reported for fiscal 2016

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of approximately $40 million compared with $24 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

