Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp:

* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and credit facility renewal

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Qtrly total equivalent production 5,921 boe/d versus 6,769 boe/d

* Says capital budget for 2016 is forecasted to be $15 - $17 million