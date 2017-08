Aug 25 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc:

* Michaels Companies names Denise Paulonis chief financial officer

* Says Denise Paulonis executive vice president will be chief financial officer, effective August 29, 2016

* Pauloni, succeeds Chuck Sonsteby, vice chairman and chief financial officer.

* Says Sonsteby will continue to serve as vice chairman and will retain executive responsibility