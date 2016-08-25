FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers posts Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.14/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd:

* Signet Jewelers reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 same store sales fell 2.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Says "disappointed by our Q2 results and market conditions have been challenging particularly in energy-dependent regions"

* Sees Q3 EPS between $0.06 to $0.15

* Sees fy EPS $6.90 to $7.22

* Sees Q3 adjusted EPS $0.17 to $0.25

* Sees fy2017 adjusted EPS $7.25 to $7.55

* Sees fy2017 capital expenditures $280 million to $320 million

* Sees fy17 same store sales down 1 percent to down 2.5 percent

* Sees Q3 same store sales down 5.0% to down 3.0%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $6.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
