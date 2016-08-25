FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Q3 EPS $2.42
August 25, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Q3 EPS $2.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc :

* Sanderson farms, inc. reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 sales $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly results reflect "continued favorable balance of supply and demand for fresh chicken sold to retail grocery store customers"

* Sanderson farms inc says "food service traffic and demand in united states remain stubbornly static"

* "food service traffic and demand in united states remain stubbornly static"

* "market prices for products from our plants that process a larger bird were mixed during quarter, compared with last year's q3"

