Aug 25 (Reuters) - Standex International Corp

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales fell 3 percent to $193.8 million

* Standex International Corp says "in fiscal 2017, we anticipate seeing at least two more difficult quarters in refrigeration"