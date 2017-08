Aug 25 (Reuters) - Energold Drilling Corp

* Energold announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue C$15.6 million versus C$20.2 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.10

* Says financings across mining landscape have helped increase exploration activity worldwide

* Says is anticipating a stronger winter season beginning late 2016 and into Q1 of 2017