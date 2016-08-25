FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nesscap Energy Inc reports qtrly loss per share of $0.001
August 25, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nesscap Energy Inc reports qtrly loss per share of $0.001

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nesscap Energy Inc

* Nesscap Energy Inc Reports second quarter 2016 results for ultracapacitor products

* Revenue for three-month period improved to USD 5.5 million, representing a 23% increase

* Says board of directors announces that Jim Zuidema has assumed title of chief executive officer and chief financial officer

* Qtrly loss per share $0.001

* Actively seeking funding to further ramp production capacity and research and development efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
