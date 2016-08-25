BRIEF-Nesscap Energy Inc reports qtrly loss per share of $0.001

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nesscap Energy Inc

* Nesscap Energy Inc Reports second quarter 2016 results for ultracapacitor products

* Revenue for three-month period improved to USD 5.5 million, representing a 23% increase

* Says board of directors announces that Jim Zuidema has assumed title of chief executive officer and chief financial officer

* Qtrly loss per share $0.001

* Actively seeking funding to further ramp production capacity and research and development efforts