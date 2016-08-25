BRIEF-IBI Group announces $35 million bought deal financing

Aug 25 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc :

* IBI Group Inc. Announces $35 million bought deal financing

* Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 5.50% per annum

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of company's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30, 2018

* Debentures will have a maturity date of December 31, 2021

* Will issue on "bought deal" basis $35 million amount of convertible subordinated debentures for $1,000 per principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: