a year ago
BRIEF-Autodesk Q2 loss per share $0.44
August 25, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Autodesk Q2 loss per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc:

* Autodesk reports strong second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $551 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.44

* Total subscriptions increased 109,000 from Q1 of fiscal 2017 to 2.82 million at end of Q2

* Sees Q3 revenue $470 million - $485 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.81 - $0.74

* Sees Q3 fiscal 2017 non GAAP loss per share $0.22 to $0.27

* Sees FY non-GAAP loss per share $0.70 - $0.55

* Sees FY net subscription additions 475,000 to 525,000

* Sees FY revenue $2,000 million to $2,050 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $468.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
