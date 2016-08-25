BRIEF-Autodesk Q2 loss per share $0.44

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc:
* Autodesk reports strong second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $551 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.44
* Total subscriptions increased 109,000 from Q1 of fiscal 2017 to 2.82 million at end of Q2
* Sees Q3 revenue $470 million - $485 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.81 - $0.74
* Sees Q3 fiscal 2017 non GAAP loss per share $0.22 to $0.27
* Sees FY non-GAAP loss per share $0.70 - $0.55
* Sees FY net subscription additions 475,000 to 525,000
* Sees FY revenue $2,000 million to $2,050 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $468.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S