a year ago
BRIEF-Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Q2 EPS $1.43
August 25, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Q2 EPS $1.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc

* Ulta beauty announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share $1.43

* Sees q3 2016 sales $1.072 billion to $1.09 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 14.4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.069 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion

* Comparable sales for q3 of 2016, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 11% to 13%

* Ulta salon cosmetics and fragrance inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 11% to 13%

* Sees income per diluted share for q3 of fiscal 2016 is estimated to be in range of $1.25 to $1.30

* Sees Fiscal 2016 Earnings Per Share Growth In Low To Mid Twenties percentage range

* Exepcts to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016

* Sees fy total sales to increase in high teens percentage range

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.83, revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
