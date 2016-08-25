FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qad Q2 GAAP EPS $0.03
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qad Q2 GAAP EPS $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Qad Inc

* Reports Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter And Year To-Date financial results

* Q2 revenue $69.8 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $68 million to $70 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $277 million to $283 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qad inc sees fy gaap eps of approximately $0.04 to $0.14 per diluted class a share and $0.03 to $0.13 per diluted class b share

* Gaap eps of approximately $0.38 to $0.48 per diluted class a share and $0.31 to $0.41 per diluted class b share

* Qad inc sees q3 gaap income per share of approximately breakeven per class a share and class b share

* Gaap earnings per share of approximately $0.09 per diluted class a share and $0.08 per diluted class b share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $71.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $277.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
