Aug 25 (Reuters) - Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd

* Fuwei Films announces second quarter and first half 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 sales fell 11.1 percent to rmb 59.3 million

* Q2 loss per share RMB 0.78

* Fuwei films holdings co ltd says Q2 overseas sales were RMB 11.2 million or US$1.7 million, or 18.9% of total revenues