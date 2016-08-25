FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lucas Energy to fund development of Eagle Ford shale assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas Energy enters into agreement to fund development of Eagle Ford shale assets

* Under terms of note, a total of 80 percent of all cash flow generated by wells is required to first be paid

* Agreement with lonestar covers over 1,450 gross acres and lucas' participation will vary from an 8 percent to 14 percent working interest in units

* 80 percent of all cash flow generated by wells is required to first be paid to satisfy amounts owed under new and existing notes with lender

* Remaining 20 percent of all cash flow generated by wells to be used by cati for lease and other operating expenses and capital expenditures

* Plans to use funds to participate in drilling, completion of certain Eagle Ford wells under joint operating agreement with Lonestar Resources US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

