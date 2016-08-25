FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant CEO Tim Taft to retire at year end
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant CEO Tim Taft to retire at year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

* CEO Tim Taft to retire at year end

* Board of directors to reevaluate strategic plan

* Company's board will immediately commence a search for Taft's successor

* Appoints committee to seek successor and provide transition oversight

* Committee will also consider composition of board and make any suggestions

* Board of directors intends to review company's strategic plan, including separation of Taco Cabana

* Board intends to reconsider fully Fiesta's options, including possible continued ownership of Taco Cabana

* Board to review new store opening,capital expenditure plan in light of new market dynamics and recent operating performance

* Due to Fiesta's relatively low tax basis in Taco Cabana of about $60 million,a tax-free spin-off may remain a "viable route" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
