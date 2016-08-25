FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Antrim Energy Inc qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Antrim Energy Inc qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Antrim Energy Inc

* Antrim energy inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01

* Board to submit to shareholders a proposal for voluntary liquidation and dissolution of corporation

* Corporation proposes to delist from tsxv and to cancel listing of common shares on aim market

* Anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in late 2016 or early 2017

* For dissolution to proceed, it must be approved by way of special resolution by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast by shareholders

* Expected that admission of common shares to trading on aim will be cancelled with effect on september 9, 2016

* Board concluded to submit to shareholders a proposal to distribute to shareholders a return of capital in form of a cash distribution

* Proposed cash distribution currently estimated at cdn $0.05 per common share (being an aggregate of approximately us $7.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.