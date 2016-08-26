Aug 26 Frankly Inc
* Frankly reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gulf & Pacific Equities qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on second quarter results with revenue of $1,106,499
BRIEF-Williams agrees to purchase 6.975 mln common units from Williams Partners in Private Placement
* Williams agrees to purchase 6.975 million common units from Williams Partners in private placement
Mazda recalling 190,000 CX-7 vehicles in U.S.
DETROIT, Aug 26 Mazda Motor Corp will recall 190,000 of its CX-7 sport utility vehicles from model years 2007 to 2012 in the United States because of an issue that may cause a loss of steering control, U.S. safety regulators said on Friday.