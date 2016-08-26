BRIEF-Ibi Group announces Increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $40 Mln in Gross Proceeds
Aug 26 Ibi Group Inc
* IBI Group Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing from $35 million to $40 million in gross proceeds
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of co's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
