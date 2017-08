Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd:

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.006

* North American operating performance in H2 is expected to improve compared to first half of 2016 and fiscal 2015

* Qtrly revenues $5.8 million versus $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: