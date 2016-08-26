Aug 26 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd:
* Tornado Global Hydrovacs reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.006
* North American operating performance in H2 is expected to improve compared to first half of 2016 and fiscal 2015
* Qtrly revenues $5.8 million versus $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
