Aug 26 Flex Pharma Inc
* Flex pharma announces scientific advisory board appointment and management change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping files for offering of up to $25 mln common stock
* Files for common stock offering of up to $25.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners elects to redeem its 9.125% series 1 senior unsecured debentures due 2017
* North American Energy Partners elects to redeem its 9.125% series 1 senior unsecured debentures due 2017
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Shareholder may also offer and sell, from time to time, up to 1.5 million common shares - sec filing