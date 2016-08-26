Aug 26 Greenfields Petroleum Corp :
* Greenfields Petroleum Corporation announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, operations update and conversion of debentures
* Gross production for Q2 2016 averaged 867 bbl/d and 16.7 mmcf/d or 3,798 boe/d
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GNF.V>:]
