Aug 26 Ely Gold And Minerals :
* Ely Gold increases size of previously announced private placement to $1,400,000
* 1 whole warrant will entitle holder to purchase one common share for a period of two years at a price of C$.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Facebook changes 'Trending' feature to rely less on human editors
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 Facebook Inc changed its popular "Trending" feature, which shows users the most-talked about topics of the day, to make it more automated and further eliminate the potential for human bias, the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.
BRIEF-Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement, revised meetings date
* Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement and revised meetings date
UPDATE 3-Brazil police seek graft charges against ex-president Lula
SAO PAULO, Aug 26 Federal police in Brazil urged prosecutors on Friday to bring corruption charges against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife, Marisa, according to police documents seen by Reuters.