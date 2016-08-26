FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents
August 26, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Northern Power Systems Corp:

* Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

* Restatement of financial results had no impact on company's cash position or cash flow from operations

* Expects to file its Q1 filings on August 31, 2016 and its Q2 filings no later then September 15, 2016

* Ontario Securities Commission issued management cease trade order which restricts trading in co's securities by its management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

