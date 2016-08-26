BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents
Aug 26 Northern Power Systems Corp:
* Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents
* Restatement of financial results had no impact on company's cash position or cash flow from operations
* Expects to file its Q1 filings on August 31, 2016 and its Q2 filings no later then September 15, 2016
* Ontario Securities Commission issued management cease trade order which restricts trading in co's securities by its management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
