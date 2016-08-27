FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AT&T and HBO reach multi-platform programming agreement
August 27, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AT&T and HBO reach multi-platform programming agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc :

* AT&T and HBO reach historic multi-platform programming agreement

* AT&T and Home Box Office, Inc reached multi-year, strategic agreement that will extend HBO's award-winning content across all AT&T products

* AT&T and HBO are not disclosing financial and other details of new agreement

* Agreement renews HBO's existing contract with AT&T Directv and U-verse services, will also make all HBO and cinemax content available on Directv now

* Expect new streaming service to roll out by end of year

* Directv and U-verse customers will continue to have access to HBO and cinemax content on linear tv, online and tv everywhere apps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

