Aug 26 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T and HBO reach historic multi-platform programming agreement
* AT&T and Home Box Office, Inc reached multi-year, strategic agreement that will extend HBO's award-winning content across all AT&T products
* AT&T and HBO are not disclosing financial and other details of new agreement
* Agreement renews HBO's existing contract with AT&T Directv and U-verse services, will also make all HBO and cinemax content available on Directv now
* Expect new streaming service to roll out by end of year
* Directv and U-verse customers will continue to have access to HBO and cinemax content on linear tv, online and tv everywhere apps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Pershing Square's Valeant analyst to exit, Ackman sees stock rising
BOSTON, Aug 26 Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Friday that Jordan Rubin, who had worked closely on Pershing Square Capital Management's controversial investment in battered drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is leaving the hedge fund.
UPDATE 1-Sycamore Partners, liquidators bid on bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc received bids this week for its business from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, as well as liquidators, firms that wind down businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
UPDATE 1-Venezuela says signs $5.5 bln mining deals with companies
CARACAS, Aug 26 Venezuela has signed over $5.5 billion in mining deals with companies including Canada's Barrick Gold Corp and China's Shandong Gold, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.