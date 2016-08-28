Aug 28 Ocean Link:
* Ocean link, the first private equity firm focused on China's travel and tourism sector, announces strategic partnership with Ctrip and General Atlantic
* Ctrip and General Atlantic both have right to appoint a director to board of Ocean Link Source text: nPnbtfxFwa
Mexico environmental agency defends oversight of Goldcorp mine
MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 Mexico's environmental prosecutor said it had kept regular oversight of the country's largest gold mine, days after a Reuters report on a prolonged leak of contaminated water there prompted activists to accuse the agency of failing its mandate.
Union votes for strike mandate in Canadian auto talks
TORONTO, Aug 28 The union representing most Canadian autoworkers has voted for a strike mandate, it said on Sunday, bolstering its position in contract negotiations with the Big Three U.S. carmakers.
