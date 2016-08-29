BRIEF-Cathedral Energy provides update on its credit facility and initiation of strategic alternatives process
Aug 29 Cathedral Energy Services Ltd
* Cathedral energy services provides update on its credit facility and initiation of strategic alternatives process
* Says Export Development Canada ("edc") has joined Cathedral's banking syndicate
* Co's credit facility availability increased from that disclosed in Q2 results,credit facility commitments from BNS,NBF have decreased
* Co's credit facility availability is now $36 million reducing to $33 million by December 31, 2016 and $28 million by March 31, 2017
* Says lenders have also agreed to extend maturity of Cathedral's credit facility to November 2017
* Initiated a process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives available to company
* For purposes of considering strategic alternatives, Cathedral has established a special committee of independent directors
* Special committee retained Firstenergy Capital Corp as its financial advisor in connection with review of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
