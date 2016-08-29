Aug 29 Cynapsus Receives FDA fast track designation for apl
* 130277 for the treatment of off episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease
* Cynapsus receives FDA fast track designation for APL-130277 for the treatment of off episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease
* Says we plan to submit a new drug application (NDA) to FDA in first half of 2017
* Post dose titration phase, top line data for phase 3 efficacy trial CTH-300 is expected in mid-to-late Q4 of 2016
* CTH-201 phase 2 thorough QT study, is expected to commence in Q4 of 2016, and is planned to be completed in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Mylan to launch first generic to EpiPen auto-injector at a List Price of $300 per Two-Pack Carton
* To launch first generic to EpiPen auto injector at a list price of $300 per two-pack carton, a more than 50% discount to the brand product
BRIEF-Ovascience says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group
* Says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group