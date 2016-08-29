FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan to launch first generic to EpiPen auto-injector at a List Price of $300 per Two-Pack Carton
August 29, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan to launch first generic to EpiPen auto-injector at a List Price of $300 per Two-Pack Carton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mylan NV

* To launch first generic to EpiPen auto injector at a list price of $300 per two-pack carton, a more than 50% discount to the brand product

* Mylan also intends to continue to market and distribute branded epipen

* Mylan nv says intends to initiate a direct ship program in conjunction with launch of generic at $300 generic list price

* Expects to launch launch epipen auto-injector in several weeks, pending completion of labeling revisions

* Both augmented patient assistance program and $300 savings card announced last week will remain in place for brand product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

